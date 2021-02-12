SUE: The T. Rex Experience Roars Into DenverA new exhibit is opening on February 12th at the Denver Museum Of Nature and Science, and it's one of their biggest yet. The traveling exhibition features the latest scientific discoveries about this incredible fossil. Explore SUE's world, touch casts of real dinosaur fossils, hear the throaty rumble of a T. rex growl, and come face to face with SUE. The Museum is also showcasing the skeleton of 'Tiny' The Torosaurus, found in a dig in Thornton in 2017. SUE will be in town until April.

Old Fashioned "Arctic Blast" Continues To Push Into The Rockies!Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Reminder To Bring In Pets During Frigid TemperaturesWith frigid temperatures it is important to bring in animals or provide some sort of shelter. Neglecting animals can lead to a fine and even jail time.

Denver Zoo Closed Friday Due To Frigid TemperaturesDue to the extreme cold the Denver Zoo will be closed Friday, animals do have access to warm areas to escape the cold.

Students At Once Primrose School Found A New Way To Spark Joy For Valentines DayThey created an interactive Love and Kindness board with grab and go love and happiness quotes.

CDOT & State Patrol Are Teaming Up For DUI Enforcement For Presidents Day WeekendCDOT, State Patrol, and local law enforcement are teaming up for a DUI enforcement ahead of Presidents day weekend.

