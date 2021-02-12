BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one bank was robbed in Broomfield on Friday morning and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the suspect. The suspect or suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Broomfield police.
The robber hit the FirstBank on the 2100 block of West 136th Avenue. Police said a robbery may have also taken place at a KeyBank at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Lamar Street.
A suspect was described as being a white male in his 20s who was wearing a purple shirt and a gray suit coat. There was no description of another suspect but another person may have been involved. Authorities said the suspect may be driving a gray Acura sedan. Anyone who spots a person matching that description is asked to call 911.
Police said they'd like anyone who has a business with exterior security cameras in those areas to check them for suspicious activity and contact them if they have any footage that might be helpful in their investigation.
Investigation will continue throughout the day. If you have a business in the area please check your exterior security cameras for unusual activity.
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 12, 2021
The police activity forced a lockout for a short time at the Broomfield library and Health and Human Services building of the City and County of Broomfield. Two Adams County schools near the FirstBank were also briefly on a lockout.