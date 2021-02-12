ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Sergeant is on advanced life support due to complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Sgt. Nate Kyelberg developed symptoms on Feb. 1 and is currently on a ventilator, according to the sheriff’s office.
“One of our most dedicated and faithful employees, Sgt. Nate Kyelberg is in a battle for his life today,” ACSO stated on Facebook. “Nate has devoted his life to public safety and has always put himself second to his family and community.”
Welcome Home Brewery in Parker is holding a fundraiser for Sgt. Kyelberg on Saturday night. Half of the proceeds raised between 6 p.m. to close will be donated to the Arapahoe Lodge FOP Benevolent Fund, directly benefiting Sgt. Kyelberg and his family. The brewery is located on the northwest corner of Parker and Hess Roads.
To donate directly to the Arapahoe Lodge FOP Benevolent Fund, click here.