Nuggets 'Embarrass' Cavaliers, Win 133-95 At Ball ArenaPaul Millsap scored a season-high 22 points on his 36th birthday, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 and the Denver Nuggets routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95 on Wednesday night.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show Airing On CBS Saturday, February 13One month out from Selection Sunday, CBS will host a Bracket Preview show breaking down the top 16 teams in the country as things stand right now.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview: 'Should Be A Little Closer To A U.S. Open,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Pebble Beach Pro-Am, lacking amateur celebrities, will play more like a typical PGA Tour event, but the spectacular venue remains anything but typical.

A.J. Bouye's Days With The Denver Broncos Officially OverA.J. Bouye’s days in Denver are officially over. The Broncos released Bouye on Wednesday after he appeared in just seven games for the team in 2020.

Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The WorldPebble Beach is a championship-quality course in one of the most scenic and visually stunning settings found anywhere on the PGA Tour.

Think The Broncos Could Win Super Bowl In 2022? A Bet Could Pay Off HandsomelyThe Broncos are being given long odds to win the Super Bowl next year by sportsbooks, which could be a benefit to fans if they believe the team can win.