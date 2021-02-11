PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – New surveillance video shows a woman slapping a King Soopers employee in Parker. Police say it happened on Feb. 3 at around 6 p.m.
The employee follows the suspect down an aisle, and the suspect turns around and slaps the employee. The suspect then ran away from the store, police say.
If you know more about the suspect, you’re asked to email btberry@parkeronline.org.