CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 58-year-old man who has been missing for a week. Robert Gautsche has a history of traumatic brain injury but is high functioning and may not seem at risk if seen or contacted. Gautsche wandered away from a care facility in the Silver Heights area of Castle Rock on Thursday, Feb. 4.
"Robert has no money, no phone, and is not on his medication now and we need the public's help in locating him," said Deputy Lauren Childress. "We believe Robert was in the area of King Soopers in Castle Rock and may have gotten a ride from someone."
"We are not sure of a direction of travel, so at this point he could be anywhere," Childress said. "His family is very worried."
Douglas County Search and Rescue was out for several days searching for Robert but didn’t find anything.
Anyone with information should call Detective Tinsley at 303-784-7810