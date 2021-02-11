CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to put out a fire in a garage before it reached a home in Littleton. The fire broke out at a home on Southridge Way on Thursday afternoon.

(credit: South Metro Fire)

As crews arrived, flames were shooting from the garage. They quickly got to work to keep the fire from spreading to the attached home.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

