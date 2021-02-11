LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to put out a fire in a garage before it reached a home in Littleton. The fire broke out at a home on Southridge Way on Thursday afternoon.
As crews arrived, flames were shooting from the garage. They quickly got to work to keep the fire from spreading to the attached home.RELATED: Reality TV Star 'Blown Away' By Murder-For-Hire Arrest of Lawyer Jennifer Emmi
What caused the fire is being investigated.
MORE: Herbert Scott, Already Facing Sex Assault On Child Charges In Day Camp, Arrested In At-Risk Adult Case
Dash cam video shows the large volume flames that firefighters encountered when they arrived on Southridge Way in Littleton this afternoon. The crew from Station 12 can be seen directing their hose line into the garage to prevent flames from extending into the attached home. pic.twitter.com/Xfxd6V8P43RELATED: Train And Semi Truck Collide In Ault, Crude Oil Spills
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 11, 2021