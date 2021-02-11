CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
DENVER (CBS4) — Actor and comedian Jim Belushi visited Denver recently to check out a marijuana dispensary. Belushi got a tour of The Green Solution’s location on Grape Street on Feb. 4.

Belushi checked out the retail side of the dispensary and its grow operation.

Belushi, 66, has his own grow operation in Oregon, called Belushi’s Farm, and has three signature brands of cannabis.

In 2020, marijuana sales in Colorado topped $2 billion for the first time since recreational marijuana hit the market in 2014.

On Tuesday, Belushi tweeted about his support for legal marijuana.

