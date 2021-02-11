CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The day camp employee accused of sexually assaulting children and teens at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch in Chaffee County is facing additional charges in a new case. Herbert Lucas Scott, 21, turned himself into the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
A warrant had been issued for wrongs to at-risk adults, sexual assault, and unlawful sexual contact, all felonies. The new charges are unrelated to the allegations made at the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch. The latest victim is a 22-year-old at-risk adult and is known to Scott outside of the camp.RELATED: Day Camp Employee Herbert Scott Charged With 9 Counts Of Sexual Assault On A Child
Scott remains in custody on no bond.
In the case related to the Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch, Scott faces three counts of obscenity, nine counts of sexual assault on a child by one in position of trust, and one charge of sex assault on a child. The victims’ ages range from 9 to 18 years old. All but the recent victim were clients/visitors at the ranch.
CBI agents are asking families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations, and to call (719) 539-5299 to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred.