DENVER (CBS4) – Arts Through It All is an effort to encourage everyone to look to their favorite arts organizations for gifts for their Valentine. The pandemic and economic recession have had a devastating impact on the arts community. It needs the community to come together, and put its gift dollars to work.

There are dozens of ways to gift art, including giving access to a class. The Hudson Gardens and Event Center in Littleton offers a wide range of classes, both in-person and online.

LINK: The Hudson Gardens Classes & Programs

For $28, you can get your Valentine into the Introduction to Watercolor Painting class that is coming up on February 18th. The class is taught online.

“I have two cameras, so they can see me, and they can see directly what I’m doing on my painting table. So they can see how I’m mixing my paint, how I’m laying down my brush strokes,” said Holly D’Oench, an Independent Artist and instructor of the watercolor painting class.

D’Oench has worked hard to transition the classes to an online format. Many participants are grateful that they can continue working on their skills, despite COVID restrictions. Terry Ostermiller has been taking classes at The Hudson Gardens for more than 20-years, and she thinks a class makes the perfect gift, for your Valentine, or for yourself.

“It’s so enriching, and calming, and gives you time to sit down and focus on something else besides all that outer noise,” Ostermiller told CBS4.

LINK: Arts Through It All

There are three main ways you can support the creative community during these difficult times:

–GIVE – make a donation

–ENGAGE – safely experience arts & culture

–SHOP – buy from local artists, museums, and cultural organizations.