DENVER (CBS4) – As much of Colorado braces for the coldest temperatures of the season, and the coldest stretch seen in years, city officials are reminding people to bring pets inside. Denver Animal Protection is reminding pet owners to not forget their furry family members as the mercury drops.
Anyone who fails to bring their animals inside could face a fine of up to $999 and/or a year in jail for animal cruelty or negligence charge.
The city requires pets to have an adequate outdoor shelter, such as a doghouse or porch, if they have to be outside for longer periods of time.
The city has some tips for checking on your pets to make sure they’re not suffering from cold exposure. Checking for cracks in paw pads, not leaving chemicals like ice remover or anti-freeze within an animal’s reach, or not shaving down an animal’s coat.
The city is also asking people to check the engine of vehicles before starting it as stray animals can seek warmth from the engine.
Anyone with questions can visit the Denver Animal Shelter‘s website for more tips.