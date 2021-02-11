CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– COVID testing sites in Denver will be closed from Friday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 15. The testing sites will be closed those four days due to cold weather and the President’s Day holiday.

The locations include Paco Sanchez and GVR Pool, operated by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and the East and Ruby Hill locations operated by the Denver Department of Human Services.

Those in search of a COVID testing site that’s open on those days are encouraged to go to covidcheckcolorado.org.

Jennifer McRae