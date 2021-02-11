DENVER (CBS4)– Coloradans will now have more options when it comes to getting the COVID vaccine. Those who are eligible under state guidelines can sign up starting Friday through select Walmart stores, in addition, King Soopers is expanding the number of stores they have distributing doses.

Both are part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, giving them an additional supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to expand access.

“I was going to go to Greeley tomorrow to get my shots but if I can get it done here, it will save me a lot of traveling.” Alan Crespin said.

He and his wife were planning to travel an hour north to Greeley to get their shots but say using their neighborhood pharmacy would be far more convenient

“I come here for all my vaccines,” he said standing outside the Thornton Walmart, one of 28 stores in Colorado that will begin distribution.

Participating in the federal program will allow retail pharmacies to get direct shipments of the vaccine, versus waiting on local health care providers to divvy up state doses.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say it’s exciting to see more doses coming into the state.

“It is being directed directly by the federal government. We’re still trying to get true clarity on exactly how many doses.” Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE said.

Bookman says being part of the federal program will be key in expanding access to the vaccine to areas with few health care options.

“We do know that for many Coloradans, the easiest way to access this vaccine may be at their local pharmacy,” he said.

Jim Carry in Westminster already has his name on lists with two major health care providers in the Denver metro area but says there would have been a real benefit in using the pharmacy he visits regularly.

“It’s just handier when you can get in your car and go 10 minutes and get here to get the shots,” he said.

Both stores require appointments with online registration.

Right now in Colorado, health care workers, those 65 years and up, K-12 education and child care workers are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

