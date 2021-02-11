BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The cause of the Calwood Fire that burned in the Boulder County foothills last year is undetermined.
The wildfire burned more than 10,000 acres to the northwest of Boulder in October, destroyed 26 buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.RELATED: Boulder County Seeks More Seasonal Firefighters After Last Year’s Devastating Wildfire Season
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating the fire’s cause along with several other agencies and made the determination official on Wednesday in a news release.RELATED: $5.7 Million Secured For Restoration At CalWood Fire Burn Scar
Landowners, neighbors and people who were recreating in the area when the fire first started on Oct. 17 have been interviewed, along with aerial firefighters who were first on scene.
The investigation honed the ignition point of the fire down to within a 500 foot radius.