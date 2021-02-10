CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are in custody after a police chase that ended on Highway 287 (Federal Boulevard) in Arvada on Wednesday morning. The suspects are accused of ramming two police vehicles and then driving off.

The arrests were made late in the morning after a crash on the 2300 block of Highway 287, and Arvada police made the announcement on Twitter at 11:35 a.m.

No civilians were hurt, according to authorities.

The identities of the suspects so far haven’t been released.

