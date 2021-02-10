ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are in custody after a police chase that ended on Highway 287 (Federal Boulevard) in Arvada on Wednesday morning. The suspects are accused of ramming two police vehicles and then driving off.
The arrests were made late in the morning after a crash on the 2300 block of Highway 287, and Arvada police made the announcement on Twitter at 11:35 a.m.RELATED: 95-Year-Old Murder Suspect Okey Payne Appears In Court In Wheelchair
Arvada Police pursue suspects after they ram two police vehicles. Vehicle crashed at 2300 block US 287. Two suspects in custody no civilian injuries. Follow up information to follow.
— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) February 10, 2021RELATED: COVID In Aurora: City Employees Take Furlough Day To Save Money During Pandemic
No civilians were hurt, according to authorities.MORE: COVID In Colorado: State To Receive Additional 9,000 Doses Of Coronavirus Vaccine Per Week
The identities of the suspects so far haven’t been released.