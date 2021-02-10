CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Douglas County News, King Soopers, Parker News, Parker Police

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – New surveillance video shows a woman slapping a King Soopers employee in Parker. Police say it happened on Feb. 3 at around 6 p.m.

The store is on Cottonwood Drive and Parker Road.

RELATED: Craps, Roulette, Poker: Some Black Hawk Casinos Reopen Table Games

(credit: Parker)

Investigators say the suspect, a woman with light-colored hair, refused to wear a mask even after being asked to several times by the employee.

RELATED: 95-Year-Old Murder Suspect Okey Payne Appears In Court In Wheelchair

(credit: Parker)

The employee follows the suspect down an aisle, and the suspect turns around and slaps the employee. The suspect then ran away from the store, police say.

MORE: COVID-19 Vaccines Could Be Tweaked Like Lego Set

If you know more about the suspect, you’re asked to email btberry@parkeronline.org.

Danielle Chavira