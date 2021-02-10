PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – New surveillance video shows a woman slapping a King Soopers employee in Parker. Police say it happened on Feb. 3 at around 6 p.m.
The store is on Cottonwood Drive and Parker Road.
Investigators say the suspect, a woman with light-colored hair, refused to wear a mask even after being asked to several times by the employee.
The employee follows the suspect down an aisle, and the suspect turns around and slaps the employee. The suspect then ran away from the store, police say.
If you know more about the suspect, you’re asked to email btberry@parkeronline.org.