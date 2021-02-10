(CBS4) – A 95-year-old suspect who is accused of first-degree murder appeared in court on Wednesday. Okey Payne entered the Boulder County courtroom in the morning a wheelchair.
Payne is charged with shooting employee Ricardo Medina-Rojas in the head and killing him at the assisted living facility where he lived in Lafayette. The shooting allegedly took place in the lobby, and Payne also faces menacing charges for actions he took right after the shooting. He has yet to enter a plea.
Investigators say Payne believed Medina-Rojas and other workers at Legacy Assisted Living were stealing money from him. He also thought staff were drugging him.
The judge set a May date for prosecutors to outline their case against Payne. During Wednesday’s hearing, Payne, who is hard of hearing, could be seen reading a live transcript of the court proceeding on a tablet.