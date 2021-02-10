CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (AP) – New data released by the Colorado Department of Revenue shows that state businesses have sold about $10 billion of marijuana since the plant was legalized for recreational use in 2014. The figures released Tuesday indicate that marijuana sales in 2020 hit an all-time high for one year with $2.19 billion in total revenue, up from $1.75 billion in 2019.

(credit: iStock/Getty)

Marijuana revenue from 2020 surpassed figures from 2019 by the end of October. The state reported that tax and fee revenue from marijuana sales since 2014 has totaled about $1.63 billion.

