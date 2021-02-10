GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper says he is urging President Joe Biden’s Interior secretary nominee to keep the headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management in Grand Junction. Hickenlooper’s office says the senator met Tuesday with Deb Haaland, a Democratic U.S. representative from New Mexico, and invited her to western Colorado.
Hickenlooper sits on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which will hold a hearing on Haaland’s nomination in coming weeks. Members of Colorado’s congressional delegation and Grand Junction leaders met Monday to discuss lobbying Haaland on the issue.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)