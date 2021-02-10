(CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hunting for a pair of armed robbers who used aggressive tactics while stealing undisclosed amounts of money from three metro-area banks Monday and Tuesday.

“In each robbery,” the FBI stated in a press release Wednesday, “the suspects took-over the bank and held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before fleeing.”

The suspects are both black males with thin builds. One is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 in height, the other 5-8 to 5-10. The shorter male was wearing a baseball cap, glasses, a black ski mask, a gray hoodie, khaki pants, gloves, and dark-colored shoes with white soles. The taller male wore a blue baseball cap, a green face covering, a blue hoodie with black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

The two are believed responsible for robberies Monday at two Key Banks – first at 12101 East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora, and later at 16796 East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial – and another Tuesday at the BBVA Compass Bank at 8101 East Belleview in Denver.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Denver office, Courtney Bernal, told CBS4 there is a slight increase in the number of bank robberies in the past several weeks, but the pace overall still matches an average year. The office annually investigates about 120 bank robberies, she said.

CBS4 reported last November the details of a “take-over” robbery conducted by four robbers in Englewood.

Bernal would not say if the crimes were connected.

“As these are ongoing investigations, we are not at a point where any additional comment on potential links between prior robberies would be made.”

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.