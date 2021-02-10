DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is deploying electric car share vehicles in under-resourced communities. Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency has announced the addition of 7 electric carshare vehicles into 6 of those neighborhoods.
The office also subsidized memberships for at least 450 residents of those areas.
"Locating electric car share vehicles where people need them, and providing discounted rates, advances Denver's equity and climate change goals," Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. "This initiative will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, increase mobility options and advance social equity by connecting more of our communities with accessible transportation options like biking, transit and now EV car sharing."
The program is managed by Colorado CarShare, a nonprofit which provides car share vehicles throughout the Denver metro area.
Those who qualify for discounted car share memberships can apply at carshare.org.
The new carshare vehicle locations are as follows:
- 2855 Tremont St, Denver Motor Vehicles Building, Five Points/Whittier Neighborhoods
- 330 24th Ave, Denver Housing Authority, Five Points Neighborhood
- 10th and Decatur, Denver Housing Authority, Sun Valley Neighborhood
- 1024 Navajo, Denver Housing Authority, La Alma Lincoln Park Neighborhood
- 2004 Chestnut Place, City lot, Union Station/Five Points Neighborhoods
- 1600 N Downing St, Urban Land Conservancy, City Park West Neighborhood