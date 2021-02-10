LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Some Colorado lawmakers stopped by St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood to deliver something special on Wednesday. State Sen. Brittany Petterson and Rep. Kerry Tipper teamed up for some meal delivery.
They delivered 71 meals to the hospital's frontline COVID-19 caretakers.
"Just to continue to have that recognition really helps us keep going throughout the day and do our best that we can," said COVID-19 nurse Lexi Kraus.
"We wanted to show just a small gesture of our appreciation not just for healthcare communities, but also recognition on how tough this has been on small businesses like restaurants," said Tipper, a Democrat representing Jefferson County.
The food was purchased from a local minority-owned business in Lakewood.