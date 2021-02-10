DENVER (CBS4)– COVID testing sites in Denver will be closed from Friday, Feb. 12 through Monday, Feb. 15. The testing sites will be closed those four days due to cold weather and the President’s Day holiday.
The locations include Paco Sanchez and GVR Pool, operated by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and the East and Ruby Hill locations operated by the Denver Department of Human Services.
All #COVID19 testing sites operated by @DDPHE (Paco Sanchez, GVR Pool, @DenverDHS East & Ruby Hill ) will be closed Fri 2/12 thru Mon 2/15 due to cold weather & Presidents Day. Find a testing opportunity that works best for you @ https://t.co/xaDt3ZlbBY or https://t.co/WBPuqJQSDZ pic.twitter.com/41WxYUZsks
Those in search of a COVID testing site that’s open on those days are encouraged to go to covidcheckcolorado.org.