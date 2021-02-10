COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Chihuahua mix named Jim got a second chance at life after a Colorado veterinarian saved him and then adopted him. Jim was found on the side of Highway 50 with severe injuries.
KRDO reports one of his legs had to be amputated.
"This is a before his little pelvic fracture repair and this is after. You can see all the bright white, which is the metal and the hardware," said Dr. Susan Lynch.
Lynch said she took notice of his fighting spirit and their bond grew. After taking him home as a foster pet, she said there’s not doubt they were meant to be together.
Jim now has a 75 lb. sibling, which was also one of Lynch’s patients-turned-pets.