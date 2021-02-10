CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– On Wednesday, the Aurora Fox Cultural Concerts on Colfax celebrated Black History Month with a cultural concert series featuring Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The livestream was free to the public.

(credit: Aurora Fox Cultural Concerts)

The virtual concert showcased the music, dance and songs that exemplified the spirit of Black History Month. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance was founded by Cleo Parker Robinson the artistic director and choreographer over 50 years ago.

(credit: Aurora Fox Cultural Concerts)

If you missed Wednesday’s performance, don’t worry. All previous concerts can be viewed on the website.

LINK: Aurora Fox’s Cultural Concerts

