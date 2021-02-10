AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– On Wednesday, the Aurora Fox Cultural Concerts on Colfax celebrated Black History Month with a cultural concert series featuring Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. The livestream was free to the public.
The virtual concert showcased the music, dance and songs that exemplified the spirit of Black History Month. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance was founded by Cleo Parker Robinson the artistic director and choreographer over 50 years ago.
If you missed Wednesday’s performance, don’t worry. All previous concerts can be viewed on the website.