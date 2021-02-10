BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are hoping someone has seen a woman who has been missing since Feb. 5. “Michele” suffers from a medical condition that can sometimes cause her to become disoriented from her surroundings.
Boulder police only gave her first name as Michele and didn’t provide a last name. She is 64 years old and her family is worried about her.
She is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds and was last seen driving a red Ford Focus. Anyone who sees Michele is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at (303) 441-3333.