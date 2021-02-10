BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4) – Table games are returning to Gilpin County. Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk reopened their tables on Wednesday. Lady Luck Casino will follow suit on Friday.
As with most things, there are restrictions. There can only be three people at a maximum at most table games; three people max on each side of Craps tables; five people max at roulette tables.
Guests have to sanitize their hands before sitting down.
“We’re very meticulous in everything we do to ensure the safest, most enjoyable experience,” said Ken Ostempowski, Senior Vice President and General Manager. “The health and wellness of our Team Members and guests remain our top priority.”