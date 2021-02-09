DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Weather Center at CBS4 has issued an official “Cuddle Alert” for the upcoming weekend. That’s because it is looking more and more like Valentine’s Day will be one of the coldest ever recorded in Denver.

Weather records dating back to 1872 show some surprising stats in that really cold weather isn’t all that common in Denver on Valentine’s Day. It’s about 18% of the time that the high on Feb. 14 is 32°F or colder and about 6% of the time the low temperature falls to zero or below.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Coldest Valentine’s Day On Record Possible With Incoming Polar Plunge

As of this posting on Tuesday morning we are forecasting a high of 16° with a low of -5° in Denver on Sunday. This will likely change in the days ahead as we get a better grasp on how the next wave of cold will impact Colorado.

One big wildcard will be future snow. We need a fresh blanket of snow with clear skies to achieve these extremely cold temperatures. Right now we don’t have a snowpack in place along the Front Range.

VALENTINE’S DAY HIGH TEMPERATURES 32° AND BELOW IN DENVER

8° in 1895

9° in 1900

12° in 1909

16° in 1881, 1923 and 1990

17° in 2001

18° in 1903 and 2007

21° in 1942

24° in 1968

25° in 1929 and 1932

27° in 1893, 1964 and 2010

28° in 1966, 1978, 1980 and 1989

30° in 1956

31° in 1873, 1944 and 1952

32° in 1917, 1949 and 2008

VALENTINE’S DAY LOW TEMPERATURES 0° AND BELOW IN DENVER

-10° in 1903

-7° in 1881

-6° in 1966

-5° in 1895 and 1951

-1° in 1884, 1909 and 1936

0° in 1900