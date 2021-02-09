BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– University of Colorado Boulder musicians and researchers are using lullabies to connect families during the pandemic. Musicians are creating custom lullabies for families to enjoy over Zoom.
During the Zoom, researchers are studying the effects of the music and the mental health of children and parents.
Nearly 100% of parents who completed the program reported a positive experience.
Researchers found that families showed improvements in social connections and decreased loneliness as well as improving symptoms of depression and anxiety.