(AP) — The snowboarding world championships were moved Tuesday from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Ski Federation said Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16.
Zhangjiakuo had been scheduled to host the event from Feb. 18-28.
The Colorado resort will also now host four World Cup events — two each in snowboard and freeski — after the worlds.
All the events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.
