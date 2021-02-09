(CBS New York) — A New Jersey man made the most of the snow and turned his front yard into a work of art.

People dropped by all day long to take pictures of the 14-foot snow sculpture of the Lincoln Memorial in Cranford, New Jersey CBS New York’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday.

It’s not just the size of this sculpture. It’s the detail from Abraham Lincoln’s face, to his arms on the chair, to the way his legs are situated on top of the pedestal.

This piece of art is a labor of love for snow sculptor Robert Schott.

“There’s been art in the family and this is my annual outlet to get something done,” Schott said.

Schott has amazed his neighbors along Springfield Avenue over the years with things like an oversized sculpture of the character Olaf from the movie Frozen. He carved a Snoopy out of snow, laying on top of his doghouse. He even made a replica of a car with “Thelma And Louise.”

One year, Schott made a pumpkin and used the windows to highlight his design. He did much of the same this time around with Honest Abe, using American flags in the background.

“I’ve been locked in since last March. To come out and see something like this, it’s a tremendous uplift, not only for me, but I know for the community,” said Cranford resident Brian Signorella.

There have been plenty of people embracing the display, many pulling over to take pictures.

“Today, we all need him,” said Garwood resident Marlene Maderer pointing to Lincoln. “So it’s just the perfect sculpture to have.”

The emotion and excitement from passersby are why Schott has been doing this sort of thing for the last 18 years.

“I’m always asked why do I do this. One is I like to create, but I think more importantly is the joy it brings to people that come to see it,” Schott said.

It goes beyond joy. There’s a genuine connection with the neighborhood.

“He doesn’t do it for himself. He does it for the community,” one person said.

“Last few winters he couldn’t do anything, so it’s nice he was able to do this,” said another.

Luckily, Mother Nature cooperated this year.

“You have to have the weather just right. I have to feel good. I have to be not traveling, not commuting into New York where I normally work,” Schott said. “So, everything just aligned to be able to do this, and maybe there was something bigger, beyond me, that allowed it to happen.”

Schott told Rincon he spent about 60 hours on the project. Despite some body aches, he said it was well worth it.

CBS New York’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.