(CBS4)– Now that football season is officially over, it’s time for sports fans to turn their attention to basketball, specifically the NCAA tournament. Recent bracket projections have both CU and CSU dancing when the tournament begins in Indianapolis.
The most interesting scenario comes from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports. Palm is a pioneer in projecting the NCAA tournament field and he sees a hardcourt version of the Rocky Mountain showdown in the first round. Palm envisions the 8th seeded Buffs facing off against the 9th seeded Rams in the first round.
Joe Lunardi who projects the tournament field for ESPN has CU as a 7th seed hosting Indiana. Lunardi does feel CSU has some work to do. The Rams (14-4) are not in Lunardi's field but have 6 winnable games to finish the regular season and an opportunity to strengthen their resume.
Andy Katz who projects the bracket for marchmadness.com has both the Buffs and Rams dancing in March. He has CU has a 7th seed taking on Drake. Katz projects CSU as a 12-seed playing in the first four against St. John's.
If both the Rams and Buffs indeed are dancing in March, it will be CU’s first appearance since 2016 and CSU’s first appearance since 2013.