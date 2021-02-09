DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve been battling an Arctic airmass in eastern Colorado since Sunday afternoon. Our temperatures have been well below normal all week, and will continue to drop by the end of the week.
As of Tuesday, it has been 370 days since we've had a sub-zero temperature in Denver. This ranks as the nineteenth longest streak of above zero temperatures for Denver. The longest streak is 1,455 days which ended on Feb. 28, 1947.
It is looking like Saturday morning will be the time we finally dip below zero. This will the fifth latest date we’ve had to wait for a sub-zero temperature in Denver. This is also the first time since 1995 that we have had to wait this long for a sub-zero temperature.
Until this weekend, we stay on the chilly side with highs in the 20s and 30s. We plummet over the weekend as the Arctic Invasion deepens in eastern Colorado.
Meanwhile, snow will continue overnight into Wednesday for the high country. Snow gets lighter through the day, with Winter Weather Advisories in place for our northern mountains until 12:00 pm on Wednesday.
More snow on the way later this week for the mountains and Denver may get in on the action this time.
A few flurries and more fog on Wednesday morning are possible for the Front Range and plains.
