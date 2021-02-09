The voice of the Broncos, Dave Logan joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.
DENVER (CBS4)- “Broncos fans I know sometimes get sick of Brady, and I’m sure other people do too, but you have to take your hat off to this guy,” said Dave Logan when asked about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ win in Super Bowl LV. “We’ve never seen it before and I dare say, we’re probably not going to see it again.”RELATED: 'Be Flexible': Colorado Doctor Urges Young Athletes To Take Precaution
As for the Broncos quarterback situation, Logan says the Broncos should, at the very least, call Houston and ask about acquiring Deshaun Watson.
“I think any team, maybe with the exception of the Chiefs an the Packers and a couple of other teams would be completely negligent if they didn’t make a phone call. You have to do your due diligence. I think Denver has to kick the tires,” said Logan.RELATED: Pebble Beach Golf Links Profile: Simply One Of The Best Courses In The World
“That’s not a shot at Drew Lock, that just speaks to the greatness of Deshaun Watson and what he’s been able to accomplish in a short period of time.”
Logan recently released a book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Denver Broncos: Stories from the Denver Broncos Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box” with Arnie Stapleton reliving his time as the play-by-play voice for the Broncos.
“I hope Broncos fans will find an entertaining and interesting read,” Logan added.MORE: Snowboarding World Championships Moved To Aspen From China
“Maybe a few of those stories are stories that they’ve never heard before. Some of the behind-the-scenes stories. You broadcast for a team for 30 years and you’re bound to fall into a few good stories.”