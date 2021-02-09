FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — A comedy club is set to open Friday in Old Town Fort Collins. It’s been almost 30 years since the city has had a comedy club. This one is called The Comedy Fort.
Local comedians and founders David Rodriguez and Patrick Lowrie say there is a huge boom in the popularity of stand-up comedy. They say tickets for opening weekend sold out in about 35 minutes and they added shows on Thursday.
They say there are some 60 to 70 local comics who will help get things off the ground in Fort Collins.