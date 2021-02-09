FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins police have arrested a professor from Colorado State University. He is accused of having child pornography on his computer.
Entomology professor Boris Kondratieff was arrested on Jan. 29. CSU launched an investigation in October 2020 after another CSU employee reported seeing illicit images of children on his computer.
CSU placed Kondratieff on leave and he is barred from CSU property or interacting with CSU students. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.