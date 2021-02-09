DENVER (CBS4) – Safe2Tell, Colorado’s violence intervention and prevention program, saw a 58% decrease in monthly tip volume in January, compared to the same time period last year. The program also saw a 58% decrease in total tips during the 2020-2021 school year compared to the 2019-2020 school year.
Officials said the decrease in tips is likely a result of the transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Protecting our youth from harm is a top priority for Coloradans,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “By maintaining vigilance and reporting safety concerns to Safe2Tell, we can work to ensure the safety of our youth amid the added challenges and stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Safe2Tell received 913 tips last month and 5,761 tips to date for the 2020-2021 school year. Suicide threats (195), welfare checks (99) and child abuse (42) were among the top categories of tips reported to the program, officials said.
The number of false tips intendent to harm or bully another person dropped from 2.5% last school year to 1.4% so far this school year. The program conducts online trainings and webinars to educate students and school staff about the tip line, which allows callers to remain stay anonymous.
To make a report, students, staff and parents can call 1-877-542-7233. The tip line is available 24/7. Tips can also be made to Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.