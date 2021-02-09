CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder County News, CalWood Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County commissioners approved a grant application from Parks and Open Space to tackle recovery efforts at the CalWood burn scar. The fire charred more than 10,000 acres and destroyed 20 homes last October.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was contained on Nov. 14.

The grant application sought $4.3 million federal funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Services’ Emergency Watershed Protection program to help restore the area. The county would match funding to a little more than 1.3 million.

The CalWood Fire burn area on Nov. 2, 2020 (credit: Heil Valley Ranger)

The Longmont Times-Call reports the money will help with soil restoration on 1,500 acres of the charred land. Ponderosas at Heil Valley Ranch will provide the mulch.

