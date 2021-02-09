BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County commissioners approved a grant application from Parks and Open Space to tackle recovery efforts at the CalWood burn scar. The fire charred more than 10,000 acres and destroyed 20 homes last October.
The fire was contained on Nov. 14.
The grant application sought $4.3 million federal funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Services’ Emergency Watershed Protection program to help restore the area. The county would match funding to a little more than 1.3 million.
The Longmont Times-Call reports the money will help with soil restoration on 1,500 acres of the charred land. Ponderosas at Heil Valley Ranch will provide the mulch.