DENVER (CBS4)– Now you can pay for parking at a meter in Denver without touching anything but your phone. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure launched the new mobile “PayByPhone” app.
The app allows for contactless payment. It also sends an alert when a parking session is about to expire and allows drivers to extend their time limit.
Over the next few weeks, the city will start placing stickers on parking meters to let drivers know of the new payment option.
"Denver is excited to introduce this technology to improve how the city manages parking" said Eulois Cleckley, DOTI Executive Director, in a statement. "Not only will the new mobile payment system make it easier for people to pay for parking while supporting adjacent businesses, it's a contact-free option during these times of COVID-19."
The PayByPhone app will not trigger the green light to indicate payment but DOTI said that law enforcement will be able to tell that payment has been made through the license plate number.