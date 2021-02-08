By Brian Madden
DENVER (CBS4) – The calendar is kind to the Denver Nuggets big man. He's an NBA Player of the Week recipient and earned NBA Player of the Month honors. Now, Nikola Jokic improves his Gregorian resume. The Colorado Sports Hall of Fame just named Jokic as its 2020 Athlete of the Year.
The Serbian led the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals this past season. He averaged 20 points and 7 assists, to go along with his second NBA All-Star appointment.
This season, Jokic is on his way to finish in the Top-3 for NBA MVP voting. In 2020, Jokic finished 8th overall.
Jokic will receive this award on Sept. 29 at the 56th annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction and Banquet.
Other honorees for the past year to be celebrated at the ceremony are: University of Colorado standouts Nate Landman (football) and Dani Jones (track & field) for their collegiate endeavors, along with high school honorees Dominick Serrano (Windsor wrestling) and Jana Van Gytenbeek (Cherry Creek basketball) as Athletes of the Year. Multi-sport athlete Greg Mark was previously announced as the recipient of the Hall of Fame’s Athlete with Disabilities Award.