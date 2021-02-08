BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — After several days of looking for a missing hiker and his dog west of Nederland, searchers decided Monday to call off the effort until more clues are discovered in the man’s disappearance.

Josh Hall, 27, of Arvada, was reported overdue on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 3rd, the day that the first of two storm systems arrived in Colorado.

Hall’s vehicle was found at the Hessie Trailhead. His cell phone last pinged near the Devil’s Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cut-off, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers braved winter storm conditions late last week to look for Hall and his dog on foot. Aircraft, however, were unable to access the area at any point – and still haven’t.

Monday, a Flight For Life helicopter attempted to fly in but was forced to turn back due to high winds.

“After multiple days of searching,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release, “we have made the difficult decision to suspend ground search efforts, until such time as new information surfaces, or until snow melt occurs. Searchers have checked accessible cabins and mine shafts…that they were physically able to reach.”

Seventy searchers accumulated more than 650 person-hours between Wednesday night and Saturday evening, BCSO stated.

A nearby ski area, Eldora, reported 10″ of new snow overnight Friday into Saturday, with another 8-10 inches in the immediate forecast.

Personnel from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Alpine Rescue Team, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Nederland Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Air Force Resource Coordination Center, Flight for Life Colorado, and the City of Boulder Watershed took part.

The Boulder Valley School District allowed searchers to stage the operation at Nederland High School. The missing man’s family also waited there during the search.