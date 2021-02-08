VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling along Interstate 70 near Vail Pass may encounter some delays on Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting safety closures in both directions throughout the day.
With the recent heavy snowfall in the mountains, CDOT will conduct winter maintenance operations in the area of Vail Pass on Monday. Drivers should expect delays.
Anywhere from 10 to 30 inches of snow has been reported since Friday, including at resorts such as Vail, Steamboat, Breckenridge and Copper.
Intense westerly winds sustained between 30-50 mph with gusts between 60-80mph caused a lot of snow transport and rapidly built thick slabs according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The new slabs create an immediate danger because they can overwhelm weak layers buried in the snowpack.