VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling along Interstate 70 near Vail Pass may encounter some delays on Monday. The Colorado Department of Transportation will be conducting safety closures in both directions throughout the day.
With the recent heavy snowfall in the mountains, CDOT will conduct winter maintenance operations in the area of Vail Pass on Monday. Drivers should expect delays.
🚫#I70 #VailPass is CLOSED in both directions from Mile Point 176 (Vail) to 190 (Vail Pass Rest Area). The safety closure will allow crews to safely conduct winter maintenance operations. Expect significant eastbound and westbound delays. Updates posted to https://t.co/bjBVfjLWOG https://t.co/QYGU6hS0g9 pic.twitter.com/FgYjjBn8Va
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 8, 2021
Anywhere from 10 to 30 inches of snow has been reported since Friday, including at resorts such as Vail, Steamboat, Breckenridge and Copper.
Intense westerly winds sustained between 30-50 mph with gusts between 60-80mph caused a lot of snow transport and rapidly built thick slabs according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The new slabs create an immediate danger because they can overwhelm weak layers buried in the snowpack.