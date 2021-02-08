MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 145 reopened on Monday after a “large boulder the size of a large boulder” fell onto the southbound lane of the roadway. It happened between Dolores and Rico in Montezuma County in the southwestern part of the state, not far from the small community of Stoner last Friday.

Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation drilled into the 200-ton boulder and packed it with explosives. Once they blew it apart, they could push the pieces off the highway and reopen it again.

A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane Hwy 145 mm28 in Stoner Creek area of Montezuma County. Expect delays. #largeboulder pic.twitter.com/9WJ1nKB67Q — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 5, 2021

Officials in the nearby San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of the rock on the road and made a little dig at their department, saying “A large boulder the size of a large boulder is blocking the southbound lane.” That’s a reference to a Twitter post from last year of theirs that went viral. They tweeted — after a different rockfall incident — that a “Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145” and, of course, everyone was curious just what “a large boulder the size of a small boulder” meant.