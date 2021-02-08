TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was severely hurt when a package exploded in a parking lot in Trinidad. It happened overnight on the 300 block of East North Avenue.
Police said that when they got to the scene a person who was with the man who was hurt told them that he had picked up the package at 1 a.m. on Monday after spotting it in the lot. Soon afterwards he opened the package and there was an explosion.
The man who was hurt was identified as Diego Hurtado and an update on his condition isn't available.
An investigation into the explosion is underway, and authorities in Trinidad have requested the help of the ATF. Anyone with information about the case that might help investigators is asked to call Trinidad police at 719-846-4441 or the AT at 888-ATF-BOMB.
Police said a similar incident happened last week, but haven’t provided specifics other than to say it happened on Friday in a Walmart parking lot.