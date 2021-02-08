CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Denver International Airport, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Unsurprisingly, Denver International Airport reports passenger traffic dropped 51% in 2020 compared to 2019. Airport officials say they haven’t seen this low of traffic (33.7 million) since 1997 when nearly 35 million people passed through DIA.

(credit: CBS)

Still, DIA expects to be named the third-busiest airport in the country last year — behind Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth. DIA was the fifth-busiest in 2019 in the country.

RELATED: WARNING: Counterfeit Xanax And Oxycodone Pills Seized In Boulder County Contain Fentanyl, Investigators Warn

The single slowest day for the airport came on April 15 with a little more than 2,000 people traveling compared to 56,386 on the same weekday in 2019.

RELATED: Parking At A Meter In Denver? Use The 'Pay By Phone' App

DIA officials add volume through TSA checkpoints at the airport was down 54% compared to 62% across all U.S. airports.

The airport says a “strong domestic network” will help them continue rebounding.

MORE: 'Reemploy Colorado' Initiative To Help Unemployed Get Back Into Workforce

LINK: DIA Passenger Traffic Reports

Danielle Chavira