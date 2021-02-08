DENVER (CBS4) – Unsurprisingly, Denver International Airport reports passenger traffic dropped 51% in 2020 compared to 2019. Airport officials say they haven’t seen this low of traffic (33.7 million) since 1997 when nearly 35 million people passed through DIA.
Still, DIA expects to be named the third-busiest airport in the country last year — behind Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth. DIA was the fifth-busiest in 2019 in the country.RELATED: WARNING: Counterfeit Xanax And Oxycodone Pills Seized In Boulder County Contain Fentanyl, Investigators Warn
The single slowest day for the airport came on April 15 with a little more than 2,000 people traveling compared to 56,386 on the same weekday in 2019.RELATED: Parking At A Meter In Denver? Use The 'Pay By Phone' App
DIA officials add volume through TSA checkpoints at the airport was down 54% compared to 62% across all U.S. airports.
The airport says a “strong domestic network” will help them continue rebounding.MORE: 'Reemploy Colorado' Initiative To Help Unemployed Get Back Into Workforce