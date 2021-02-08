DENVER (CBS4) – An artic cold front arrived in the Denver metro area as most people were home watching the Super Bowl Sunday evening. The impressive front dropped temperatures 35 degrees in just 2 hours and caused fog for the Monday morning commute.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, the temperature in Denver was a comfortable 54 degrees. An hour later it was 30 degrees in Denver, and by 6 p.m. the temperature had dropped to 19 degrees. Even more impressive is the temperature fell 16 degrees in just 5 minutes at when the main front arrived at exactly 4:45 p.m.

The cold air was also shallow and could not reach above the lower foothills. Therefore most areas in the Colorado mountains where considerably warmer than Denver Monday morning where the official low temperature at DIA reached 7 degrees. That’s more than 10 degrees below normal for early February.

The coldest air will retreat away from the metro area later in the day on Monday with highs reaching near 50 degrees for most areas around Denver and Boulder. It will stay much colder in most of Weld County and across the Eastern Plains.

On a larger scale, the cold arctic air will be firm entrenched in the upper-Midwest with high temperatures only in the single digits and teens across states like Nebraska, Iowa, and the Dakotas.

The battle between mild Pacific air to the west and cold arctic air to the east will be fought in Colorado for the next few days. Generally speaking, the arctic air will win for most of the state through Thursday.

Then the arctic air should shift far enough west and south to reach the mountains starting Friday. This will cause Denver to drop into a very deep going into Valentine’s Day weekend with highs likely staying in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows could be in the single digits within the metro area.