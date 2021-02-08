DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is one of the healthiest cities in the nation, according to a new study. The Mile High City ranks ninth in WalletHub’s new report “2021’s Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America.”

The study looked extensively into how each city has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it “the most pressing health issue in the past year.”

“How well a city handles it can have a huge impact on the wellness of its residents, both physically and mentally,” the study’s authors wrote.

A panel of experts was consulted as part of the study, and each one was asked what steps are recommended for individuals who have gotten out of step with healthy habits during the pandemic. University of Vermont Professor Jan K. Carney was among those, saying “Try to get yourself on your own routine. Eat at regular times. Focus on healthy food options. Try to get a primary care visit in person or by telehealth and review your health goals and current challenges.”

Denver appeared to have a slightly above average score in the health care metric (Health care rating = 55), but it got very high marks in other areas. The study also took factors like walking and bike trails into account, as well as each city’s commitment providing healthy foods and promoting healthy activities. Denver received the following high scores in these metrics: Fitness = 6, Green Space = 12, Food = 15.

Colorado Springs and Aurora were both included in the study. Those Colorado cities were given respectable ratings of 54 and 55.

The healthiest city in the country this year was determined to be San Francisco and the least healthy was Brownsville, Texas.