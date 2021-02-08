DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is pushing to get coronavirus vaccines to people experiencing homelessness. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials are part of the “Denver Joint Task Force” that sent a memo to state officials last week.
The group wants to accelerate vaccine availability to homeless people regardless of age. That would be conducted through a series of location-based strategy to vaccinate those residents in shelters, motels or campsites.
The task force believes doing so would get more than 6,100 people vaccinated including staff in those shelters.