CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is pushing to get coronavirus vaccines to people experiencing homelessness. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials are part of the “Denver Joint Task Force” that sent a memo to state officials last week.

(credit: CBS)

The group wants to accelerate vaccine availability to homeless people regardless of age. That would be conducted through a series of location-based strategy to vaccinate those residents in shelters, motels or campsites.

The task force believes doing so would get more than 6,100 people vaccinated including staff in those shelters.

Jennifer McRae