DENVER (CBS4)– On Monday, 1,500 of 18,000+ Denver Public Schools teachers and staff have begun the process of receiving vaccinations for protection against COVID-19. Teachers and other school staff in Colorado joined the list to be vaccinated along with those 65 years and older and child care workers.

Gov. Jared Polis made the change to the state’s phased distribution plan last month to Phase 1.B2.

The opportunity is especially welcome where coronavirus has taken a toll. In the office of Cheltenham Elementary School at 16th and Julian in Denver, is the desk where the school secretary Luz Melillo sat. Now along with her picture are words of sadness, “We will miss you Ms. Luz.”

Principal Felicia Manzaneres recalls having to pass the word that COVID had taken her life, “The genuine heartfelt sadness and I think shock.”

It was on a Thursday last month the 20-year veteran employee tested positive. That Saturday, she died.

“I think it was a sobering reminder to all of us of how serious we need to take things,” Manzaneres said.

Some of the students have come down with the virus, too. The classrooms filled with partitions and sanitizer are empty on this day. That is so the teachers and staff of this Denver Public School could get vaccinated.

The same scene is occurring at many other schools, including McGlone Academy in Montbello. Ambria Reed is anxious to get back to her 8th grade classroom after getting her vaccination.

“I’m incredibly relieved. I feel very much like I am getting part of my life back,” she said.

That’s because she has been in quarantine due to pre-existing conditions. With the vaccinations comes more confidence.

Manzaneres added, “I’m hopeful and optimistic after today after seeing a group of people come together and get vaccinated at once it feels like there is light at the end for sure.”

The light that’s badly needed at Cheltenham.